Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | What can one do to attract younger, newer faces to assume the leadership of industry associations?

07 Sep,2021

We believe that industry associations in the A&M&E space need to have a good presence of younger, under-40s. But that doesn’t happen, even though everyone appreciates the need for young blood. So we asked Dr Bhaskar Das the question for the September 7 edition of Das ka Dum.

Q. Just out of curiosity: What can one do to attract younger, newer faces to assume the leadership of industry associations?

A. Are you referring to younger audience or young audience? Younger is a relative term depending on with whom you are comparing. The latter refers to Gen Z or Generation Alpha (post-2000 born).

I shall respond in the context of the latter. First, one has to view the world from the prism of this generation (an outside-in perspective through social listening). But every industry association has defined expectations to deliver. So how does one balance the urgent and the emergent? How does an association execute transformation with continuity? One solution could be to create a shadow cabinet (as in the UK) which works in tandem with the homosapiens of the industry. Where wisdom of experience and youth join hands in ushering in an insurgent mind in an incumbent body. It needs an inclusive mind and readiness to transform.