Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | There was news that a leading ad network made monies by bribing govt execs. Should it really surprise us? Isn’t taking care of commercial considerations par for the course?

30 Sep,2021

A. I must remind you that we are living in the midst of a post-truth world where information gets manufactured without any accountability to prove its veracity. Has your statement been conclusively established? An alleged allegation when combined with imaginary market rumblings, it could give rise to questions like the ones you raised. I can’t comment on speculations. Let truth come out first, then we can discuss your questions more authentically.