Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | The all-important festive season starts this month. Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri/Durga Puja, Dassera & Diwali. Your forecast – in terms of adspends?

02 Sep,2021

It’s the question which everyone has been asking each other pre-festive season. So let’s hear it from Dr Bhaskar Das in the September 2 edition of Das ka Dum.

Q. The all-important festive and shopping end of the year starts this month. Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri/Durga Puja, Dassera and Diwali. Your forecast for the festive season this year – in terms of adspends?

A. The economy is opening up slowly and steadily, post relaxation of pandemic restrictions. All businesses need to press the pedal of growth, especially during the festival period. Hence, I am optimistic that the consumption sentiments would improve and organisations would be benefitted by it. And for shifting the needle on the demand side, acceleration of advertising would be an imperative. I am optimistic that business would improve in the ensuing festive season.