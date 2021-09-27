Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Now that life is getting back to normal, it’s time MRUC gets the IRS back on track, right?

27 Sep,2021

We are huge supporters of measurement of media consumption. For a sector like print, and in the methodology followed until now, conducting the IRS would’ve been difficult in the pandemic but now that the sector says that happy days are getting back, perhaps it’s time to ensure IRS is back soonest. So we asked Dr Bhaskar Das today’s question and here’s his response in the September 27 edition of Das ka Dum. Here goes…

Q. Now that life is getting back to normal, it’s time MRUC gets the IRS back on track, right?

A. We can’t really say conclusively that life has come back to normal. We are still in between Covid waves. The ensuing festive season would be a real test. Besides, acceleration of vaccination would help mitigate the impact of the pandemic. Be that as it may, I am sure MRUC would also be keen to get IRS back on track. But field work would still be challenging. Otherwise, the rationality of any data for any media planning and buying decision cannot be overestimated. I presume both the publishers and advertisers would be equally keen but one can’t gloss over the risk associated with any intensive field work.