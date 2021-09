Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Not much excitement about IPL 2021 Part 2. What’s your view? Too early to say anything?

21 Sep,2021

Did you know that the Royal Challengers were comprehensively defeated in Match #2 of IPL 2021-Part 2. Ditto a day earlier when CSK beat MI. So we asked Dr Bhaskar Das for his views for the September 20 edition of Das ka Dum. Here goes…

Q. Not much excitement about IPL 2021 Part 2. What’s your view? Too early to say anything?

A. It’s too early to announce (since the first match took place on August 19) that there is not much excitement. India’s love for cricket, especially the short format, is well-known. It might appear to you that since the matches are taking place in Dubai, the local buzz is missing and hence the interest is less. Please don’t forget that there was a hiatus between the first part of IPL 2021 and the second one. In spite of that, I am confident as the matches progress, interest levels would go up.