Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | MxMIndia completes 10 years today, Sept 9. As the seniormost member of the MxM family of writers, any tips for us for the next 10?

09 Sep,2021

We couldn’t not have asked our Wizard with Words this question. Let’s hear it from Dr Bhaskar Das in the September 9 edition of Das ka Dum.

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. MxMIndia completes 10 years today, September 9. As the seniormost member of the MxM family of writers, any tips for us for the next 10?

A. Take fresh guard as it happens in cricket. Please don’t rest on your laurels. Plan for a future backwards strategic evaluation. Answer questions like how would your operating environment look like in 2031? What skills and capabilities would be relevant to run your business? At this stage, you might have to jettison many present practices, unlearn antiquated processes and acquire new capabilities in sync with the unfolding realities of future. As they say, the best way to predict future is to create it. So, dream with open eyes and construct staircase to reach your manzil.