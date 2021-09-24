Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Most of the people one meets these days say they’ve stopped watching news on TV. Are we meeting the wrong set of people or is this disillusionment with nightly news for real?

24 Sep,2021

It was meant to provoke, and he hit it back, right out of the park. Without much ado, here’s Dr Bhaskar Das with his response in the September 24 edition of Das ka Dum. Here goes…

A. Sweeping conclusion, Sirs. What is your sample size? What was the sampling methodology followed like stratified random sampling or purposive? May be the latter. Otherwise how come news spikes happen? Please respect people’s choices and discretions but don’t thrust on the universe of a category. The very fact that this question is asked, there is curiosity or opinion about news.

At a philosophical level, don’t forget that few names have survived oblivion. But in time, oblivion will have them all. (Of oblivion that is waiting for us sooner or later). And if the inevitability of human oblivion worries you, I encourage you to ignore it. It is difficult to answer when there is no question. Hence took shelter under philosophy.