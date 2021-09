Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Do you think it’s time news returns on BARC’s weekly measurement roster?

16 Sep,2021

We couldn’t not ask this question. So we asked Dr Bhaskar Das for his views for the September 16 edition of Das ka Dum. Here’s what he says.

Q. It’s nearly a year since BARC stopped releasing detailed data for news channels. As someone who has always valued the importance of audience measurement, do you think it’s time news returns on BARC’s weekly roster?

A. Any macro environment volatility is normal and temporary (spiritually) like any other happenings. So, one shouldn’t attribute any motive to it. In the age of data-driven business/marketing decision-making , thanks to quantum computing and AI/ML-led predictive analytics and programmatic media buying, audience measurements (news or others) are bound to resume. I am an incorrigible optimist. After all it’s good for all concerned players.