Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | If you had the opportunity to greet PM Modi on his birthday last week, what would you say to him (other than wishing him of course)?

23 Sep,2021

We don’t know why we asked this question, because the last thing one can ask for from our Wizard with Words is to offer a naughty response on a subject like this. But since we asked, here’s the answer. So here’s Dr Bhaskar Das with his response in the September 23 edition of Das ka Dum. Here goes…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. If you had the opportunity to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday last week, what would you say to him (other than Happy Birthday of course)?

A. The first wish for our PM is that you are not getting older. You are getting better. So, I wish you make India better, stronger and inclusive, as you have been trying to do.