Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | How do you react to rumours that a big business group is gobbling up a reputed news network, even though the money could do it a world of good?

29 Sep,2021

So you know who and what we are referring to. Obviously, this is a rumour and it has been declined, and there are undercurrents of fear, but then we needed to ask. After all, a newspaper network is not like, say, an FMCG major or an airport, especially when it is happening on the near-eve of crucial state elections. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the September 29 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. How do you react to rumours that a big business group is gobbling up a reputed news network, even though the money could do it a world of good?

A. Commenting on a market rumour is fraught with danger. As a journalist yourself, I hope you would be able to empathise. So let me be clinical in my answer: an enterprise finds an opportunity to expand its business portfolio. So, what’s the problem? It would contribute to wealth creation for various stakeholders. Secondly, how do we assume that good work would be sacrificed at the altar of business expansion? Let’s remain positive about both continuing to do business and good work. They needn’t be anathema to each other.