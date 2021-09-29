Credenc acquires digital platform ObserveNow

29 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Credenc, an education lending fin-tech platform for higher education, has announced that it has acquired B2B New Age Digital Content Platform ObserveNow. Credence, which is a Capital India company, through this deal hopes to further solidify relationships across all verticals of Credenc by consolidating ObserveNow’s extensive media network, brand partners and marketing experts.

Commenting on the acquisition Mayank Batheja, Co-Founder, Credenc said: “Today marks a pivotal moment for Credenc as we welcome team ObserveNow on board. ObserveNow has done commendable work in the last two years in the education space and Human Resources. Their connection within this industry is of high value to Credenc. We are determined to raise the bar on providing financial assistance to students and working professionals across India.”