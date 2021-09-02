Creatigies stitches partnership for UP Yoddha

02 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

We reported on Wednesday on the partnership of UP Yoddha, the Pro Kabaddi League franchise with ABP News, as Lead Principal Sponsor. We later learnt that it was stitched up by the New Delhi-based Creatigies Communications.

Said Col Vinod Bisht, Head Yoddha, UP Yoddha and CEO GMR League Games: “As a lead team of PKL, and coming from the house of GMR, we are very sensitive to the partners we choose for our various assets across Sports. We have had the pleasure of working closely for many years with Creatigies and are delighted that they have brought to us ABP News as our Lead Team Sponsor. A media network of ABP ‘s stature adds great value to the Team.”

Speaking on the partnership, Navroze D Dhondy, Founder and Managing Director – Creatigies Communications Pvt Ltd, said: “It is a matter of great pride and honour for us to be able to bring these 2 leading brands together. Over the last 20 years, we at Creatigies we have always striven to build long term mutually beneficial partnerships and we are confident this one too has great potential. Building on shared values of both brands, and the ability to add value to each other is the crux.”