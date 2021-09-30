Cleartrip ropes in Lowe Lintas

30 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Online travel company Cleartrip has appointed Lowe Lintas to manage its creative duties. The scope of the agency will primarily include “reinvigorating” the brand and crafting a “robust” communication strategy to navigate the brand in the new industry landscape.

Speaking on the onboarding, Prahlad Krishnamurthi, Chief Business Officer, Cleartrip said: “We are happy to onboard Lowe Lintas as our creative partner. Our approach will be to not only build an innovative portfolio but one that is represented by a brand persona that is memorable and impactful. We will be closely working with the Lowe Lintas team and expect that their strategic, innovative, and forward-looking approach will contribute immensely to further building the Cleartrip brand and propelling our growth. We look forward to a rewarding and long-standing partnership.”

Commenting on the win, Sonali Khanna, Executive Director and Branch Head – South, Lowe Lintas added: “The last year and a half has really taught us the true meaning of a ‘VUCA’ world. In order for impacted industries, like Travel & Tourism, to get back on track, we need to devise transformational strategies. Lowe Lintas is no stranger to bold new ideas, and we’re delighted to partner with Cleartrip to meet this challenge head-on.”