Burda Media India appoints Rahul Gangwani

28 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Burda Media India has announced the appointment of Rahul Gangwani as Editor-in-Chief for its brand Lifestyle Asia India.

In his role, Gangwani will oversee the Lifestyle Asia’s editorial team, developing the brand’s editorial strategy and spearheading the rollout of new brand campaigns and events.

Said Björn Rettig, CEO of Burda Media India and Asia: “I am thrilled to welcome Rahul to the Burda family. With his creative vision and extensive experience in the media industry, Rahul’s appointment is a great opportunity for us to continue accelerating our growth in India and find new ways to engage with our most sought-after audiences across Asia.”

Added Gangwani: “I’m excited to be joining Lifestyle Asia and the Burda Media India team to bring a fresh take on lifestyle content in India. As the brand approaches its third anniversary in India, this is a pivotal time for us to explore new content verticals that resonate with readers. I look forward to working with the Lifestyle Asia team in India and across Asia on this journey.”