- Gopa Menon is Digital Head at Mindshare
- Rajaraman Sundaram is Business Head – Colors Tamil
- Sunil Kataria to have 6th term as ISA chairman
- L&K Saatchi & Saatchi appoints Noorbanu Qureshi as VP
- Burda Media India appoints Rahul Gangwani
- Debopriyo Bhattacherjee joins Havas Creative
- Mindshare launches Pujo campaign for Sunlight detergent
- Rajat Sharma re-elected NBDA President
- Gozoop wins mandate for TradeSmart
- TV ad vol grow in Aug 2021: BARC
- Mullen Lintas to partner Dr. Vaidya’s ayurvedic
- Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | You referred to Lakshmi and Saraswati at the IAA Awards last week. What according to you is more important for an event: the knowledge driving it or the money that makes it happen?
