BLR Airport launches campaign to encourage travel

17 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru has launched a marketing campaign – #TimetoReconnect. The #TimeToReconnect campaign, conceptualised by Dentsumcgarrybowen India, focuses on the theme of urging passengers and visitors to make the most of airport experiences such as shopping, dining, live gigs at The Quad by BLR and much more.

Commenting on the campaign, Shalini Rao, Chief Marketing Officer, Bangalore International Airport Ltd., said: “As we slowly move away from virtual connect to human connect, we have observed that people are now waiting to travel again, but safety is on everyone’s mind. Through our #TimetoReconnect campaign, we want to assure our passengers about a safe airport experience, and we hope to ease their worries as they begin to reconnect with all the experiences they missed out on. The campaign also focuses on the little things that people enjoy about travel which brings in an element of nostalgia, example: grabbing a bite of their favourite idli-vada before boarding, relishing their favourite filter coffee at the airport, indulging in some retail therapy before their holiday, seeing familiar faces at the airport or making new friends on the journey. As an airport, we have always believed in bringing people closer together, but the pandemic has restricted this social interaction. With the upcoming festive season, it’s time for all of us to reconnect with our loved ones, embark on new journeys, fulfill our travel bucket list while being cautious and safe about our personal wellbeing. As an extension to the campaign, we have several exciting announcements planned in the coming weeks; stay tuned to our Social Media pages @BLRAirport to know more.”