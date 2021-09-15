BARC India’s Dr Derrick Gray appointed as the VP of MRSI

14 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Dr Derrick Gray, Chief of Measurement Science and Business Analytics at BARC India, has been appointed as the Vice-President of the Market Research Society of India (MRSI). Earlier this year, he was also appointed as the Chair of the Professional Standards Committee at the MRSI, where he will help guide the committee in ensuring strong ethical and professional standards for the Indian market research industry.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Gray, said: “I am quite honoured to assume the role of Vice-President in the current Managing Committee at MRSI India. With my experience over the years in statistical research, measurement and data science, I am looking forward to working collaboratively with the team at MRSI. We hope to be able to make significant progress together as a team.”

Added Nakul Chopra, Chief Executive Officer, BARC India: “We at BARC India are extremely proud of Derrick’s recent appointment and would like to congratulate him on his becoming the Vice-President of the Managing Committee at MRSI. We wish him all the success for this new role and look forward to him guiding market research in India to even greater heights.”