Arm Worldwide expands senior leadership

02 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Marketing and Communication consulting company ARM Worldwide appoints Amol Patil as Business Head and Director – Technology and Arun Upadhyay as Business Director – Growth & Alliances respectively.

Said Manas Gulati, Co-Founder and CEO at Arm Worldwide said: “We are extremely excited to welcome Amol and Arun. I am confident that they will bring to the company innovative insights and their depth of experience will help the company achieve greater goals.”