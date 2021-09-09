Arijit De is back at Genesis

09 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Genesis BCW has announced the appointment of Arijit De as Chief Client Officer. In this role, De will provide clients with strategic communications counsel across messaging, stakeholder insights, organisational change, and issues and crises.

“Arijit brings back to Genesis BCW a unique insider’s view across the worlds of corporate, media and agency,” said Deepshikha Dharmaraj, Chief Executive Officer, Genesis BCW. “Our clients and employees will benefit greatly from his deep understanding of strategic decision-making and the nuances of today’s communications ecosystem at a local, regional and global level. We are delighted to be able to tap into this multi-dimensional perspective for our clients and people as we strengthen our Earned-Plus offering.”