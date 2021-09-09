Today's Top Stories
- We’re closed for Ganesh Chaturthi. See you on the 13th
- We are 10. Ten-tena-ten
- Tata AIA signs Neeraj Chopra
- Ramesh Narayan to be inducted into AFAA Hall of Fame
- Arijit De is back at Genesis
- Anil Kapoor Award For Excellence In Partnership @FCB
- Kantar-Dialogue Factory’s rural post-Covid economy scan
- MxM@10 | Ranjona Banerji: Writing without either censorship or fear
- Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | MxMIndia completes 10 years today, Sept 9. As the seniormost member of the MxM family of writers, any tips for us for the next 10?
- Shruti Pushkarna: Can the historic Paralympic medal tally alter our perception of disability?
Videos