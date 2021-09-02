Aniket Joshi is as Business Head, Colors Marathi

02 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Viacom18 has announced the appointment of Aniket Joshi as Business Head for Colors Marathi. He will be responsible for managing the channel’s overall business strategy and operations, and will be reporting to Ravish Kumar, Head – Regional Entertainment (Kannada and Marathi Clusters), Viacom18. Joshi was until recently Business Head, Sun Marathi. He has also worked with Zee Marathi and Mindshare.

Welcoming Joshi to Colors Marathi, Ravish Kumar said: “Marathi broadcast entertainment has been on an upward journey across the board – be it fiction, non-fiction and even films. We at Colors Marathi have been on an exhilarating journey so far, strengthening our position amongst audiences and advertisers. Aniket has a strong background in planning and strategy and we are glad to have him on board, as Colors Marathi moves on to the next phase of growth.”

Added Joshi: “The Marathi television ecosystem is rapidly evolving to create a unique confluence of entertainment that caters to both urban and rural Maharashtra. Colors Marathi is one of the market leaders that has ably balanced the content expectations of its viewers with the outreach opportunities for advertisers. I look forward to dial up the footprint of the brand across both these target audiences.”