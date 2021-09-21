Alia Bhatt features in new ad of Mohey fashions

By Our Staff

Mohey’s recent digital video campaign featuring Alia Bhatt tries to promote a more inclusive and equal space for women in marriage and in life. It strives for a balance between tradition and equality. Through the film, Alia talks about a new idea that creates a union between the ritual itself and its underlying thought process placed in modern context.

Said Vedant Modi, CMO, Vedant Fashions Limited: “Mohey has always symbolized the progressive women of our society. Through this commercial, we have tried to bring about a shift in the mindset of the general populace while being respectful and fervent towards our traditions and rituals.”

Speaking about the making of the ad, the Director of Shreyansh Innovations, Shreyansh Baid added:, “We have always believed in progressive communication and our main thought behind making this film was to convey a strong message that is rooted in the rich Indian culture, and yet takes it a step forward by deriving inspiration from the new-age Woman and the new-age society. With Alia onboard we have been able to create a communication that strikes a chord and invokes a positive change.