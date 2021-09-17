Ajay Devgn to launch Mahindra Truck with new ad

17 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Mahindra’s Truck and Bus Division (MTB) has announced the launch of the new Furio 7 series of light commercial vehicles with a new campaign. FCB Interface has conceptualised the ad film with actor Ajay Devgn re-enacting his famous split this time on two Furio 7 trucks. The campaign will be promoted across different media.

Speaking about the campaign, Robby Mathew, Vice Chairman and Chief Creative Office, FCB Interface, said: “Some 30 odd years ago, Ajay Devgn rode into Bollywood on 2 bikes. Marry that classic image with Mahindra’s unique proposition of two guarantees and you end up with the key imagery for the 2021 campaign!”

Adding, Joemon Thaliath, Vice Chairman and CEO, FCB Interface, said: “Mahindra always challenges norms. With the launch of the Furio Double Guarantee, Mahindra is also repositioning the category and putting the focus back on the customer.”

Sharing more insights, Rajeev Malik, Vice President & Head Marketing – Commercial Vehicles, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. added: “The Indian Light Commercial Vehicle category battleground is dominated by two players historically, with an 80% market share between them. Now Mahindra FURIO 7 is entering this market as a quintessential challenger brand with the firm belief that we have what it takes to challenge the status quo by leveraging our deep insight of customer behaviour and their unmet needs. We will achieve this with our highly disruptive ‘customer value proposition’ of Double Guarantee. And what better way than having the original Singham of the Bollywood, Ajay Devgn, to take forward this message.”