82.5 rolls out new ad for Slice cards

24 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Slice has initiated a campaign of three films conceptualised by 82.5 Communications.

Said Sumanto Chattopadhyay, Chairman and Chief Creative officer, 82.5 Communications, India said: “Slice is a unique start-up brand that presented us with something that’s become remarkably rare these days—the opportunity to work on an ad campaign with a single-minded focus. The creative output speaks for itself.”

Added Sangeetha Sampath and Ravikumar Cherussola, Group Creative Directors, 82.5 Communications – South, further said: “A campaign for a credit card challenger brand should challenge the status quo of the category’s advertising. That really was our starting point. And here we are – with a sharp, edgy, youthful campaign that does justice to a card that is ‘nothing like a credit card’.”