82.5 films for GOI to fight child marriage

27 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Akshara Centre, an NGO for women and children, in collaboration with the Government of India’s Ministry of Women and Child Development, have commissioned an ad film, #JustAChild. The ad is conceptualised by 82.5 Communications, directed by filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar and features voice of Ila Arun.

Speaking about the ad, Sumanto Chattopadhyay, Chairman and CCO, 82.5 Communications-India, said: “Amid the many crises of the pandemic, child marriage is one serious problem that was not getting enough attention. Our attempt is to correct that. Director Pradeep Sarkar and singer Ila Arun have helped us create a film with a strong impact. We hope it will be seen widely and its message taken to heart.”

Added Mayur Varma, ECD and Creative Head, Mumbai & Kolkata, 82.5 Communications: “The attempt is to use unmissable storytelling to make the message of ending child marriage unmissable.”