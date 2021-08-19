Zero Gravity Communications films for Venus Infrastructure & Developers

18 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Venus Infrastructure and Developers has launched a new ad campaign on its latest property offering, Stratum, featuring Pratik Gandhi. Conceptualised by Zero Gravity Communications, the ad titled ‘Big Bull of Business Destinations’ reinforces the significance of nostalgia associated with a particular location in our lives.

Said Rajesh Vaswani, Founder and Director, Venus Infrastructure and Developers: “Ahmedabad is rapidly developing as a major city due to infrastructural developments and growth of real estate. We, as realty players, can play an instrumental role in contributing to the growth story of Ahmedabad & Baroda through our best-in-class offerings.”

Added Khushboo Solanki Sharma, Founder, Zero Gravity Communications: “We are proud to partner with Venus Infrastructure and Developers in their vision to redefine the realty landscape in Ahmedabad and Baroda. Their idea behind this campaign is to make Stratum, their upcoming futuristic commercial project, synonymous with Nehru Nagar, the heart of Ahmedabad. The key challenge was to highlight the value propositions of Stratum as a futuristic workplace for next-generation millennials, as the project is still under construction. This concept is brought to life by portraying the generation of millennials who are carrying forward the legacy of their families with their businesses in Nehrunagar for a long time.”