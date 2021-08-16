Zee Marathi unveils new look

16 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Zee Marathi has announced its new positioning with the tagline ‘Navya natyanchya bandhu gaathi… Mi Marathi, Zee Marathi’ on its 22nd anniversary. The channel unveiled its new look along with the tagline as also seven new shows.

Speaking about the new positioning, Nilesh Mayekar, Business Head, Zee Marathi said: “Zee Marathi has been setting new benchmarks in the industry from the past two decades. With a new Zee Marathi, we are creating a new world of entertainment for our viewers across the nation – offering a diverse range of characters and unconventional stories that will spark a new conversation in society.”

Commenting on the journey of the channel and its new look, Amit Shah, Cluster Head – North, West & Premium Channels, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd added: “With its rich legacy of 22 years, Zee Marathi has built an affinity and captured the hearts of consumer segments across generations. Our sharp customer centric approach has enabled us to consistently craft new and engaging storylines featuring progressive themes. This right mix of content has resonated with our viewers across the urban and rural regions, making Zee Marathi a household name across Maharashtra. With its new look and positioning, the channel brings a perfect blend of fresh and renowned faces to our viewers’ screens which will definitely keep our audience engaged. The vibrant packaging will further help us in winning new consumers and forming a deep bond with them in line with our brand promise of Navya natyanchya bandhu gaathi – me Marathi, Zee Marathi.