Wunderman Thompson gets Anushka and Virat & Lux

05 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Unilever brand Lux has roped in power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli for its latest film, as part of its ‘Chand Sa Roshan Chehra’ campaign series. Conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson South Asia, the campaign continues to build on the proposition of ‘skin glow’, from a modern and socially relevant standpoint.

Said Sagar Mahabaleshwarkar, Chief Creative Officer, Contract India: “The idea here was to bring the magic back to the brand by giving a sneak into celebrities lives. The constant effort is to make the story real to the celeb’s life and bring out the chemistry between a man and a woman. The story is simple where the man is mesmerised by her glow which is possible because of Lux soap.”

Added Severine Vauleon, Global Vice President, Lux: “The challenge given to the team was to relaunch Lux and communicate the benefit of moonlit glow by giving the brand a fresh perspective which is modern and culturally relevant. Whilst there was a brand story to be told, we wanted to narrate it in an engaging manner. And to do so for audiences across regions, nothing better than leveraging popular culture with multiple language songs which depict ‘moonlit glow’ that’s compared a woman’s beauty to the moon.”

Said Kishore Tadepalli, Managing Partner and Senior VP, Wunderman Thompson, Mumbai: “This film is part of the campaign conceptualized by Wunderman Thompson South Asia, where the agency explored the thought of creating a locally tailored campaign for multiple regions within the country with multilingual songs, that brought alive the brand’s proposition of comparing a woman’s beauty to the moon, an oft used metaphor in Indian cinema.”