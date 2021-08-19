WT launches TVC for Century Laminates

18 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd launches a new campaign for Lucida – its super gloss range of high-gloss laminates. The advertisement has been conceptualized and created by Wunderman Thompson and produced by Small Fry Productions and features actor Jisshu Sengupta.

Speaking on the new TVC, Mr. Keshav Bhajanka, Executive Director, CenturyPly said: “Lucida is the super glossy range of surface solutions from Century Laminates. This is in high demand among customers mainly due to its quality, dazzling shine, wide range of attractive colours and its ability to retain shine with time. Kitchen is a place where furniture surfaces are subject to heat, smearing of food ingredients, finger prints etc. This advertisement campaign conveys the core benefit of shine and retention of shine in a very warm manner, no matter what rough treatments the Lucida surfaces are subject to. The attempt here is to make kitchen surfaces synonymous with Lucida from Century Laminates.”