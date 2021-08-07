Wunderman Thompson films for Goodknight

06 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Goodknight has launched an Onam special digital film, showcasing celebrations in the new normal. The film also features Onam special edition pack of Goodknight Gold Flash, a liquid vapouriser with visible vapours. The campaign has been conceptualized and created by Wunderman Thompson Mumbai.

Speaking about the digital film and the Onam special edition pack of Gold Flash, Sunil Kataria, CEO – India & SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), said: “As the market leader in household insecticides, Goodknight has always enjoyed the trust of consumers in India. Goodknight provides assured protection against mosquitoes, to help create happy family moments. We believe in disrupting the category with innovative solutions that help meet our consumers’ needs. As one such endeavour, we are launching an Onam special digital film to be a part of festivities. The film also features the Onam special edition pack of Goodknight Gold Flash, being exclusively launched in Kerala. This is customized offering for the market and our aim is to further amplify the campaign with a digital film.”

Commenting on the digital film, Steve Mathias and Priya Pardiwalla, Senior Vice Presidents and Executive Creative Directors, Wunderman Thompson, Mumbai, added: “As we celebrate Onam this year, we’ve still not returned back to 100% normalcy. Every family will have their own unique way of celebrating the festivities without losing out on the fun, while still staying safe. Our story is based on Vadam Vali (Tug of War), an event synonymous with Onam being played at home this year rather than stepping out. Staying indoors can keep you safe from harm to some extent. However, it is equally important that our loved ones stay fully protected even from mosquitoes that cause the much dreaded diseases like dengue and malaria whilst indoors.”