Webchutney shoots Tanishq Raksha Bandhan film

19 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Tanishq has launched its latest digital film on Raksha Bandhan. The film is conceptualised by Tanishq and Webchutney.

Speaking about the campaign, Ranjani Krishnaswamy, GM – Marketing, Tanishq, Titan Company Ltd, said: “Raksha Bandhan has always been a beautiful occasion to celebrate diverse relationships, their special bonds and reinforce the promise of taking care of someone – and that needn’t be just a brother-sister equation. #SistersByChoice is our humble attempt to showcase and celebrate the unique tradition of Lumba Rakhi capturing a loving banter between a sister and her sister-in-law that spreads happiness and positivity. With our latest campaign, we hope to celebrate the underlying promise & emotion around Raksha Bandhan which is all about love and care.”

Added the Strategy X Creative duo from Dentsu Webchutney, Shambhavi Ramanathan and Binaifer Dulani: “Women uplifting women is the underlying theme of our times. We’re elated to add a new dimension to the Rakshabandhan conversation by shining the spotlight on progressive womanhood. We’ve challenged the baggage around the dynamic shared by sisters-in-law, and portrayed a newer and more nuanced narrative with #SistersByChoice.”