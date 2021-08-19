Vivek Bhargava quits Dentsu, to develop ProfitWheel full-time

By Our Staff

Vivek Bhargava, Head, Dentsu Performance Group, has announced his exit from the company. Bhargava is moving on to grow ProfitWheel full-time, a SaaS startup that he co-founded last year. ProfitWheel is a product company that will focus on creating a customer data-led marketing intelligence platform for the new direct-to-consumer world.

Speaking about the move, Vivek Bhargava, co-founder of ProfitWheel, said: “ProfitWheel has been active in stealth mode for the last one year. Now, it was finally time to bring it to the fore and get the wheels rolling. With ProfitWheel, we are attempting to connect ad tech with martech to make both efficient. Our eventual goal is to make the advertising and marketing expenses a part of the balance sheet where it becomes the cost of sales rather than an expense. It’s a game-changing model for the startup ecosystem.”

Bhargava is also an angel investor with investments in over 20 companies in India and globally. He is also an author of the upcoming book, ‘Happiness is a Muscle’, which spreads his belief and interpretation about the concept of ‘happiness’.