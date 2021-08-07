Vigor bags PR mandate for Ajit Industries

06 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Vigor Media Worldwide has bagged the PR mandate of Ajit Industries Private Limited, manufacturers of various types of adhesive tapes and die-cuts. Its brand ambassador is former cricketer Kapil Dev.

Said Ajit Gupta, Founder and Managing Director, Ajit Industries Private Limited: “We are truly excited to have partnered with Vigor Media Worldwide and through this association, we look forward to connect effectively with all of our stakeholders. While we have put our strong foot forward in the world of media and communication, we believe the exceptional expertise of Vigor Media Worldwide in this domain will help us charter new territories. We must admit their in-depth understanding of this segment is truly amazing and they enjoy a distinct positioning in media and communication landscape.”

Commenting on winning the PR mandate of Ajit Industries Private Limited, Nilanjan Chakrobarty, CEO, Vigor Media Worldwide added: “We are delighted to be appointed as the strategic communication partner of Ajit Industries Private Limited which has emerged as a pioneer in this category of self-adhesive tapes. We are committed to deliver them well-planned and innovative communication strategies to jointly achieve their expectations towards growth and expansion across the country.”