Viacom18 bags TV and digital rights for Abu Dhabi T10

17 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Viacom18 has bagged the TV and digital rights for the Abu Dhabi T10. Facilitated by sports management firm Rise Worldwide, Viacom18’s multiyear partnership with Abu Dhabi T10 will further enhance cricketing action in India.

Speaking about the partnership Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head – Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom 18 said: “Sporting events have always attracted a wide spectrum of audiences and we have been successfully experimenting with sports content on our network. The Abu Dhabi T10 collaboration is a bold step in further enhancing our sports content mix and we are hopeful it will help us expand our viewer and sponsor base.”

Added Rohan Lavsi, Business Head – Hindi Movies Cluster, Viacom18: “We are excited to bring to our extensive cricket fanbase in India the unique, snackable, high-energy T10 format. It is our vision and constant endeavour to present our viewers with an unmatched entertainment experience that doesn’t require an episodic commitment. Movies and sports fit this vision and in that sense are quite complimentary as a variated content mix. This belief has been validated by both our viewers and advertisers as we witnessed significant uptakes whenever we have showcased sports – be it the NIDAHAS Trophy or the RSWS.”