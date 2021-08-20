Viacom18 bags TV & digital rights for Italian Serie A

Viacom18 has announced that it has acquired the broadcast and digital rights for Italian Serie A for the Indian sub-continent region for the next three seasons. The latest edition of Italian Serie A will kick off tomorrow, that’s August 21 at 10pm IST. Matches will be available live across Voot, Viacom18’s TV channels and Jio. This is close on the heels of multi-year partnerships for Spanish La Liga (football) and Abu Dhabi T10 League (cricket).

Said Gourav Rakshit, Chief Operating Officer, Viacom18 Digital Ventures: “One of the core propositions of our network is the promise of variety in content. Sports is a whitespace that we have been consciously experimenting with for some time now. The response to our initiatives, thus far, has been very encouraging. Italian Serie A is one of the most exciting & competitive leagues in Europe and we are excited to bring it to our viewers across digital and broadcast platforms.”

Added Ferzad Palia, Head – SVOD and International Business, Viacom18 Digital Ventures: “We are delighted to host the Italian Serie A across our network. The league enjoys great affinity with football lovers in India. Some of the world’s top clubs, coaches and players make the Serie A stand out as one of the best leagues in the football world. We are confident of growing the fan base through a slew of initiatives that are lined up.”

Viacom18 has entered into a partnership with Infront, whom Italian Serie A has appointed to manage its international media rights for all platforms across many geographies. Added Amikam Kranz, Vice President Media Sales and Operations, Infront said: “This is the start of what we hope will be a positive relationship between Infront and Viacom18. Serie A already has a significant resonance with Indian football fans and this will help us further grow the audience in the country. We believe this is the beginning of what we hope will be a promising future.”