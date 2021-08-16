Velocity Awards created for digital comms

16 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

The first edition of Velocity Awards, organised by CommsNews website, has been announced. Entries are being accepted from today (August 16) till September 28, 2021. The awards will acknowledge and celebrate the work of a brand or an organisation or an individual that has used digital mediums for outreach, between April 2020 and March 2021. There are two main categories further divided into 24 subcategories – Best of Digital Awards and Best Team Awards. These will honour professionals who are the backbone of the digital community and create a sense of pride for their outstanding digital work.

The Velocity Awards has onboarded Grant Thornton as the Process Reviewer to ensure a transparent process and due diligence.

The jury has been curated to leverage their experience in order to ensure the awards become the most credible. The jury members, as of now, include over 20 Chief Marketing Officers and Chief Digital Officers.

The shortlist will be announced by November 26, 2021, and the awards will be presented on December 10. The Velocity Awards are supported by Kritical Edge as Marketing Partner; FounderIndia as Media Partner, and Promise Foundation as supporting partner. The logo is designed by Geo George. For details, write to Hina Issar Huria, the Awards Director, at director@velocityawards.in

