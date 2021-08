Vedanta campaign for Atmanirbhar Bharat

13 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Vedanta Ltd, producer of metals and oil and gas, is all set to roll out a special campaign ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Ke Liye’, aimed at highlighting journey of independence in the last 75 years.

As part of the roll out of the new campaign, the company will be launching a new video to sow the mindset and build awareness about India’s significant mineral wealth which has the potential to drive overall economic growth and prosperity.

Said Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Resources: “Aatma Nirbhar, this term in itself holds a lot of weightage and urges us to be less dependent on others. Our campaign ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Ke Liye’ is an extension of the vision of our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to make India and Indians self-reliant by domestically increasing production and being globally competitive. The pandemic has been a mirror for the world to reflect on our need to be self-sustaining. For a young nation like ours, the only dependence we need is on Mother Earth, abundant with natural resources. We want to make these resources available in an environmentally sustainable manner and together we can work towards making India self-reliant and propel the Indian Economy phenomenally.”