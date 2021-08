Utterly Butterly Ronaldicious

30 Aug,2021

Pao Lo Rozhi, Mara ona toh Aisa Hona… there’s something about soccer that energises the folks at da Cunha Associates, the Amul Butter creative agency. So when Manchester United announced last Friday that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, the 36-year-old’s comeback (he played fro Man U from 2003-09) was a buzz-about-town. Amul was quick to come up with a creative to mark the occasion. In fact this is not the first time, an Amul topical has been around Ronaldo. Here are the creatives it’s carried in the past. Enjoy