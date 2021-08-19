TV9 Digital reinforces leadership team

19 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

As part of its expansion plans, TV9 Digital has brought on board Azim Lalani as President-Revenue. Lalani will be responsible for building and driving direct revenue streams.

Welcoming Lalani to the TV9 family, Raktim Das, Chief Growth Officer (Digital & Broadcasting), TV9 Network said: “After stamping our supremacy in News Broadcasting, we are now a force to reckon with in India’s growing digital media landscape. We are now the country’s fastest-growing digital News Platform, crossing 100 mn unique users in record time. Most of our platforms are already No.1 News websites in their respective markets, just like the Television Channels. We are aggressively pursuing ambitious growth objectives and Azim’s appointment is a step in this direction. He has straddled both branded content and display revenue functions, and will bring in his unique experience to the table.”

Speaking on his new assignment, Lalani added: “I am excited to be part of the TV9 family as it embraces new benchmarks. I see huge opportunity for growth as TV9 Digital surges ahead with its aggressive plans. I look forward to contributing to TV9 Digital’s growth story”