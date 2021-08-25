Tilt onboards Gulshan Singh as CSO

25 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Mumbai-based Tilt Brand Solutions has announced the appointment of Gulshan Singh as Chief Strategy Officer. He will pair up with Paul Dueman, also Chief Strategy Officer, who was brought in a year back. Singh comes in after a five-year stint at FCB Interface where he was National Planning Director.

Speaking on this appointment, Joseph ‘Joe’ George, Founder Chairman and Managing Director, Tilt Brand Solutions said: “Gulshan’s competencies, experience, and interest are just right for what is needed to lead Right Brained Planning at Tilt. With this appointment, Tilt Brand Solutions will be the first-ever Brand and Communications Consultancy in the country that will have a 2 CSO structure – a tangible demonstration of our belief in Full Brained Thinking and the equal importance and criticality of both Left and Right Brained Planning at Tilt. Am sure Paul and he will enjoy their tango”

Sigh assumed this role on August 23. He and Dueman will be reporting to George.