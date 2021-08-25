Thums Up salutes Paralympic Athletes

25 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

After its #PalatDe campaign at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, homegrown cola brand Thums Up has now partnered the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Through this partnership, Thums Up aims to encourage inclusion and salute the real heroes of Tokyo 2020 which started yesterday (August 24) and is on till September 5.

Announcing the partnership, Arnab Roy, Vice President and Head-Marketing, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia said: “We are extremely proud of this strategic partnership with Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and the Paralympic Committee of India, it is our way of standing in solidarity and saluting the sheer grit and determination of these athletes who have come from different walks of life but showcase the same heroism against all odds and challenges. As an extension of the Olympic Association, we treat the Paralympians at parity with any other athlete fighting their naysayers and representing India at this global sporting event.”

Added Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India: “#TaanePalatDe is our ode to the heroes of Team India who have overcome all odds to represent India at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan. With this campaign we are saluting their courage to #PalatDe all the naysayers who had only one thing to give them, Taanas.”