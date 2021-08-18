The Q appoints Sujata Samant as marketing head

17 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Hindi GEC, The Q, has announced appointment of Sujata Samant as Head of Marketing to strengthen its leadership team. Samant will be responsible for driving The Q’s marketing and communications strategies spanning across strategic partnerships, branding, marketing campaigns, and corporate communications.

Speaking on the appointment of Samant, Krishna Menon, Chief Operating Officer, The Q said: “We are delighted and welcome Sujata on board to The Q. Sujata has had a fantastic track record and I am confident that her experience in building entertainment brands with a constant rigor for innovation will lead our business to further heights and set new benchmarks in the Hindi television space. We look forward to closely working with Sujata as she drives innovative marketing strategies for The Q.”

Talking about her new role, Samant added: “I am extremely thrilled to be part of The Q and embark on this new journey. Owing to its differentiated content offering, The Q has already witnessed incredible growth within a short span of time. Although a young channel, The Q currently enjoys a strong position in its category unlike any other. I look forward to working with the team as we lean towards breaking new ground.”