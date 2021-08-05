The Q appoints Pankaj Rai as the Head of Ad Sales

04 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

The Q, the Hindi GEC that’s quietly trying to make its presence felt, has announced the appointment of Pankaj Rai as Head of Ad Sales for the North and East regions. Based out of The Q’s New Delhi office, Rai will report to CEO Simran Hoon and will be responsible for driving the advertising sales for the channel in the respective regions.

Speaking on the appointment of Rai, Hoon Q said: “We are delighted to welcome Pankaj to The Q. This is one of our most awaited and critical hires in Ad Sales for the North and East regions and we are confident of the value he will add to our growing portfolio of advertisers. Given his exceptionally strong relationships and business acumen with stakeholders in the market, we look forward to him bolstering our businesses to new heights.”