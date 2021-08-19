The More The Merrier

19 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Amdocs, provider of software and services to communications and media companies, has released the findings of its latest Streamer 2021 Report, which surveyed 1,000 consumers in India about their preferences around streaming and subscription services. The data revealed high levels of interest by Indian customers in a mega bundle comprising of content and communications services.

According to the findings, 76% of all surveyed consumers expect to add to their current subscriptions with the most likely being video streaming services, wellness and e-Health, and eLearning services. Consumers have explored the vast array of content and services available to them, discovering that there are plenty of offerings which stretch beyond the satellite/cable and video streaming status-quo.

Change in consumption habits: When asked how their live and on-demand consumption habits are set to change, compared to the last 12 months, over two thirds (69%) of consumers expect the overall time they spend on this to increase in the next 6 months from the current average of 14 hours per week.

Customers are showing high levels of interest in a mega bundle comprising of content and communication services: The next generation of bundles will still allow consumers to control key aspects such as subscription management, and user settings will be controlled centrally for an added level of privacy. When thinking about the different types of bundles that would attract consumers, just under four fifths of respondents (79%) would be interested in a bundle of video streaming, entertainment, and communication services, followed by multiple video streaming services (73%), video streaming and communication services (72%).

Said Raman Abrol, GM & Chief Commercial Officer, Amdocs Media: “The pandemic has led to an increased consumption of media and entertainment services. Availability of multiple streaming options under one roof has resonated well with the comfort levels of consumers who are confined at home and lookout for new means of entertainment. As we know that customer is the king, this is an exciting opportunity for service providers to give customers the option to bundle their services where they can access all their media and entertainment subscriptions in one place. Moreover, our research states that consumers prefer quality of content over pricing – which gives us an overview of how important bundling has become today.”