Team Pumpkin bags media mandate for Swades Foundation

10 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Team Pumpkin, the digital and public relations agency, has been appointed as the social media agency for NGO, Swades Foundation. The firm will be involved with all the planning and execution of social media activities for Swades Foundation.

Said Mangesh Wange, CEO, Swades Foundation: “A flourishing, enthusiastic and empowered rural India is the driving force to reach the peak of India’s growth. While we, with a dedicated workforce of 260 at Swades Foundation, strive hard to find and execute solutions to issues that rural India face, we’d be happy to work hand in hand with Team Pumpkin to help us get a stand on social media with their expertise in Digital solutions, taking us one step closer to our dream of One India, an India where the Urban-Rural divide doesn’t exist.”

Speaking on the mandate, Swati Nathani, Co-founder of Team Pumpkin added: “Swades Foundation is working towards rural empowerment of the nation. The founders Ronnie and Zarina Screwvala have successfully empowered a lot of lives over the last few years and Team Pumpkin, the name signifies fest and happiness and we are happier to embark upon this mission to transform India into One. We intend to make their voices and efforts reach out on a global level inspiring people to join the mission of becoming one!”