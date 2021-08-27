Tata Health launches campaign to advocate timely diagnosis

27 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Tata Health has unveiled a TVC and digital film #SochMatPoochLe with aims to encourage people to go for timely medical diagnosis for the symptoms and health issues they experience. The film is made by Maverick & Monks.

Speaking about the new campaign, Manzoor Ameen, CEO, Tata Health said: “Covid-19 pandemic has shown us the importance of preventive and proactive medical care. TATA Health is our endeavour to make primary healthcare conveniently accessible to people. Our latest campaign #SochMatPoochLe emphasises the significance of seeking medical advice when people experience any symptoms rather than self-diagnosing and risking one’s health. Using the best in technology and medical science, TATA Health has become one of India’s most trusted health apps in a short period. We are constantly working with a team of doctors towards our vision to ensure the importance of preventive healthcare reaches people with a personalised touch. We hope that this campaign will encourage people to seek timely medical help.”

Commenting on the TVC, Chief Creative & Founder Maverick & Monks Communications added: “The campaign intends to bring people out of their overthinking mode. The insight is, most of the time, we live in our heads. Especially, when we experience a symptom of some kind. We start thinking of various possibilities; the good, the bad, the worse. This ensues a debate in our heads that could be endless with no real diagnosis. #SochMatPoochLe is a quirky, light-hearted campaign that attempts to bring people out of their ‘thinking’ mode and encourages them to consult on the app for a right diagnosis.”