Tata Capital unveils social media campaign for home loans

05 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Tata Capital has unveiled a social media campaign to promote its instant online home loan offerings. The campaign comprises a film and an Instagram influencer program which will be targeted across 12 states and 25 cities in India.

Speaking about the social media campaign, Abonty Banerjee, Head of Marketing, Tata Capital, said: “The conventional norms of how people work has changed across companies in various sectors. The work from home culture has triggered the need to invest in a home. Further, home loan solutions which are affordable and be accessed instantly online brings in a whole new opportunity for buyers. Our campaign is all about how Tata Capital digital home loan solutions can facilitate our customers to make their home buying journey a delightful and fulfilling one.”