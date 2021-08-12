Taproot Dentsu campaign for Oppo F-Series

12 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Taproot Dentsu, in association with Oppo, has launched a new campaign to commemorate the brand’s latest success in the F-series family. Smartphone brand Oppo F-series has hit the 10-million-user mark in a matter of five years since launch in 2016.

Titled #10millionstories, the new campaign celebrates the milestone by featuring real stories of F-series users who showcase how they use their phones in their everyday lives.

Said Titus Upputuru, Creative Head, Taproot Dentsu: “We all have that one member in the family who is so good at photography that she or he ends up being chased by everyone for a good photo. My niece happens to be one of them! Much to her dismay, everyone goes about chasing her for a great photo. But the thing is, she also loves taking photographs. We believe youngsters will empathise with Maria’s predicament who depends on her Oppo phone for great photos. The second story is the story of a ‘Bhullakad’. Because of their hectic lifestyles and hunger to pack in so much into their days, youngsters tend to be forgetful. That’s when Oppo’s fast charge comes in handy. We had fun shooting the campaigns. Who said testimonials have to be boring; because cameras can speak!”