Talkwalker named leader in AI-enabled consumer intelligence platforms

12 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Talkwalker, a leading consumer intelligence company, has announced today that it had been named a leader in the newly released Forrester Research. The independent research firm’s report identified and evaluated the Top 9 consumer intelligence platforms. Evaluated against 10 criteria, Talkwalker received differentiated scores in 5 criteria, including data onboarding, search and insights, analytics and reporting, data regulation, and product vision.

Said Tod Nielsen, Talkwalker’s recently announced new global CEO: “This announcement confirms I made the right choice in joining Talkwalker. And in my opinion, this prestigious industry report validates the fact that Talkwalker has the best in class consumer intelligence platform. I’m excited now to help scale and develop our value proposition, to give more brands a better understanding of their consumers, with actionable insights for strategic business outcomes.”