Sideways launches TVC for MyGlamm

03 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Beauty and personal care brand MyGlamm has launched its first TVC ‘Tell MyGlamm What You Want’ created by Sideways. The campaign features newly appointed brand ambassador and investor Shraddha Kapoor.

Commenting on the campaign, Apratim Majumder, CMO, MyGlamm said: “I am super-excited about this campaign. This gives us an opportunity to take our platform to more people and positively impact, in a small way, their beauty journey. In a world that is getting polarised by the day, we want to tell our story of inclusiveness and hope to inspire people to tell their stories.”

Added Abhijit Avasthi, Co-founder of Sideways: “MyGlamm is an amazing example of what technology and data can do for women and their beauty needs. It’s philosophy of understanding from women what they want and crafting products for them is what has made them much-loved by their users. With this film we hope to get many more people to enjoy their products and share their beauty wishlist. Sideways started partnering with MyGlamm in 2017, right from the product/packaging development stage, and hence it is extremely fulfilling to see this journey to their first TVC release.”