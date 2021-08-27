Shyam Steel signs medallist Lovlina & Manpreet as brand ambassadors

27 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Shyam Steel, producers and manufacturers of TMT Bars, has appointed Olympic medallists Lovlina Borgohain and Manpreet Singh as its brand ambassadors. As a part of the association, the two will be included in Shyam Steel’s print and digital campaigns pan-India.

Commenting on the association, Lalit Beriwala, Director, Shyam Steel said: “We are proud to welcome Lovlina and Manpreet into our Shyam Steel family. Their journeys are epitomes of perseverance, strength and determination, which are also affiliated with our core brand philosophy. We at Shyam Steel are optimistic that their personas will surely create a positive impact on the brand ‘Shyam Steel, reinforcing the values that the brand stands for.”