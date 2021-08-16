ShowBox rebrands to connect with young India

16 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

ShowBox, the music channel from the house of IN10 Media Network, has unveiled its new logo and brand identity to reflect the channel’s evolution. In the pipeline are many new interactive programs.

Said Clyde D’Souza, VP – Programming & Strategy, ShowBox: “Today’s generation is very expressive and believes in two-way communication with no bars held back. ShowBox caters to this TG and hence, it was important to resonate that in our programming. Our new identity directly represents our vision of non-stop entertainment to music lovers and our limitless ability to inspire people,” Keeping this in mind, the music channel will launch two new interactive shows.”